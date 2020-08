Students in Plattsburgh were caught partying over the weekend. The Press Republican reports about forty to fifty freshman were seen at Sailor’s Beach on Friday night.

Chief Levi Ritter, says the students were drinking and playing music at the well known party spot.

Police took the student’s information which was passed on to campus police. SUNY Plattsburgh officials confirmed the school is investigating.

Officials warn students who break the COVID-19 Conduct Code are subject to suspension.