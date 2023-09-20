Emergency preparedness was on the course schedule at SUNY Plattsburgh Wednesday.

Students got a unique chance to participate in some exciting exercises.

Emergency Management teamed up with several local agencies to educate the students on fire safety as well as many emergency management techniques.

There were many hands-on exercises and demonstrations, such a smoke-filled room students had to navigate through, fire extinguisher training, and even a mock dorm room was lit on fire to show students how quickly a fire can spread.