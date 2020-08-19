SUNY Plattsburgh students return to campus

SUNY Plattsburgh students are returning to campus in a phased approach that is spread out over six days. About 300 students are moving in each day, to ensure social distancing.

“We have folks coming from 12 pm to 4 pm and then from 4 pm to 8 pm and those are their two time slots so realistically it’s breaking up the campus into 150 people per four-hour time frame,” said Steve Matthews, Director of Campus Housing and Community Life at SUNY Plattsburgh.

Every student moving into a dorm is only allowed to have two people help and each of them are screened for coronavirus symptoms.

“Check-in was smooth so really we’re fine with it. We’re ready, he’s ready so it’s pretty exciting. As exciting as it would be when we didn’t have a pandemic,” said Karleen Whitaker, Parent of a SUNY Plattsburgh Student.

No matter which of the ten on-campus dorms they’re heading to, students are asked to quarantine for 14 days before moving in and track their own health through an online form. Once they arrive, they’ll continue to fill out daily online health forms, to monitor any symptoms they may have.

Throughout the school year, SUNY Plattsburgh will have a blend of online classes, in-person instruction, and a hybrid of the two.

Christopher baker// student

“Four out of five classes are online. We have to make do with everything going on and I think it’s really important that we if we just wear a mask now possibly won’t have to later in time,” said Christopher Baker, Student at SUNY Plattsburgh.