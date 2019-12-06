SUNY Plattsburgh’s Food Shelf in need of donations

PLATTSBURGH, NY- SUNY Plattsburgh’s Food Shelf provides food and necessities for all students at the university.

With the winter break coming up and the food venues closing, some students have nowhere else to go but to stay on campus. They rely on the food shelf during the holiday break.

In order to keep the food shelf going, The Office of Student Support Service says they rely on food and monetary donations to keep the food shelf going.

In particular, the food shelf is in need of hearty soups, small boxed cereals, items to make pasta meals and freezer items. In addition, the pantry stocks personal care items such as razors, shaving cream, shampoo and conditioner, deodorant, toothpaste and feminine care products.

“A lot of our students make it through their semesters because they have a food shelf,” said Associate Director of Student Support Services Ashley Durocher.

In 2014 the office of student support services found many students were not able to provide food for themselves so they started a food shelf. A few years later Governor Andrew Cuomo mandated that all SUNY schools have a food shelf.

A national study by the Wisconsin hope lab found 36% of college students are food and housing insecure, while 9% of students are homeless.

If you are looking to donate you can bring items or money to the Office of Support Services and for more information you can call 518-564-2810.