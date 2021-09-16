Survivors of St. Joseph’s Orphanage call on Diocese to pay for counseling

Survivors of the former St. Joseph’s orphanage in Burlington continue to seek justice for the treatment endured at the facility.

“They took that good ol’ broom and swept it under the carpet,” Maura LaBelle said. “How high is this carpet gonna get before we wake up?

Restitution and amends, that’s the goal of ‘Voices of St Joseph’s, a group made up of survivors who thought they’d be receiving child care at the orphanage, but were greeted with abuse they say still haunts them today.

“The trauma of memories is a lifetime and nobody can convince me otherwise,” Linda Baker Crossman said.

Now, the group is seeking reimbursement for years of counseling services and treatment moving forward, to address lingering impacts of physical, emotional, and sexual abuse.

Many survivors say their parents paid out of pocket for care that turned out to be abuse, so they’re owed.

“It’s not their money,” LaBelle said. “The state paid for services from them to love the children and take care of them. They didn’t do their job. That’s not their money, that’s our money. They need to go knock on that door and say give us their money, you didn’t do your job.”

The Burlington Diocese said Bishop Coyne has been meeting with survivors one on one and will continue to do so. A statement to Local 22/44 says:

“Each meeting is unique, each person’s story is unique, and the help we offer each former resident is specific to them. If the person feels they would be helped through counseling, we would work with them as needed.”

Survivors say that’s not enough.

“All of us have spent thousands and thousands of dollars on counseling to try to recover from the damage the church has done to us and they’re fighting every bit of it.”