Burlington, VT- A St. Albans man has been arrested in connection to an assault that happened at the intersection of Church and Main in early September and sent two people to the hospital.

Police arrested Dakota Champagne, 25, after he had been pulled over for speeding on Monday evening. According to Burlington Police, Champagne was ordered to be held in custody until he could be released under the supervision of a responsible adult and is being held on $10,000 bail with a court appearance scheduled for Tuesday.

The state filed a request that Champagne be held without bail.

Police say Champagne was involved in a dual assault on September 8 that led to two victims suffering serious injuries that required surgery.