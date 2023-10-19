The man accused of stealing a Vermont State Police cruiser and a patrol rifle inside the vehicle was taken into custody Wednesday.

State police say troopers spotted Timothy Gabriel, 29, walking in Burlington around 4:30 p.m. He ignored commands to stop and had to be subdued by troopers, police said.

The cruiser was stolen from outside a residence in Rutland on early Tuesday. It was later found somewhere else in the city, police said, but the stolen patrol rifle remains unaccounted for.

The stolen cruiser was assigned to Cpl. Christopher Loyzelle of the Rutland Barracks. Investigators are continuing to examine the circumstances surrounding the theft, police said.

Gabriel is expected to be charged in federal court Thursday with being a felon in possession of a firearm. More charges are possible as police and Rutland County State’s Attorney’s Office continue the investigation.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Rutland Barracks at 802-773-9101 or provide an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.