Burlington, VT- A Swanton man has been released on conditions after being arrested early Sunday morning, and allegedly biting an officer during the arrest.

Police were looking for Dylan Chapple, 27, after he was accused of crashing into another car while backing up in the area of College and Center St. When police found Chapple around 2:00 AM, they say he was in the car with open containers of alcohol and seemed drunk.

Officers were bringing Chapple to the station for processing, when they say he became aggressive, and threatened the arresting officers.

At the station, multiple officers were restraining Chapple, and police say he broke the skin of an officer’s arm by biting it, while also kicking another officer.

In court on Monday, Chapple pleaded not guilty to all counts of DUI, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Aggravated Assault, and Simple Assault On A Law Enforcement Officer. He was released on conditions, including that he not drive a car with any alcohol in his system.