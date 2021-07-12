Syracuse sex offender and kidnapper released from prison, 2 years after violating parole

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The convicted rapist and kidnapper who cut off his ankle bracelet in July 2019 and hid from police for two days in Skaneateles has been released from prison.

Christopher Block is now under parole supervision in Onondaga County. He was originally convicted of rape and kidnapping, and later released from jail with an ankle monitor.

He was sent back to jail in 2019 after a parole revocation hearing as a result of cutting off his GPS bracelet.

It took nearly 18 hours for the State Department of Corrections to confirm his disappearance to the media the time of his escape, and this led the Onondaga County Legislature to take formal action to ensure that the state government would be more clear in the future when a parolee is on the loose.