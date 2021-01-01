Tackling New Year’s resolutions in 2021

New year new me has been the motto for tackling New Years resolutions for decades.

The most common New Year resolutions are getting healthy whether that be eating right, working out, or a combination of both.

This year, of course, is unique. Well, all know the pandemic added stress and uncertainty for many which may have affected 2020 New Year resolutions.

Between the gyms being closed, social distancing, and staying at least six feet apart it was hard at times to stay positive.

Coowner and Personal Trainer of Artemis Fitness said there are many ways to stay in shape even when a pandemic seems to be taking over.

“Everybody’s comfort level is very different. Some people still want to exercise from the comfort of their own home so we do offer online training for them and then some people are comfortable coming here. Every time January rolls around everybody kind of stops and takes stock of how the year went. How did they do, did I eat healthy foods? Did I exercise? How am I feeling?” Kendra Sowers said.

Sowers is hopeful that her clients will reflect on 2020 and pursue new goals in 2021, one of those goals might be eating healthier.

One Louisiana chef is taking something of a Vermont approach with that idea.

“I actually believe that cooking at home is very important, but a lot of times we get tired and we don’t know what to cook and that’s why you have chefs like me who can teach you how to cook certain things and make it fun and interesting,” said Executive Chef at The Kitchen Table LLC, Diana Riley

How does the chef make it fun you ask? She includes maple syrup in her recipes!

That’s right — you can eat healthy and still have the sweet treat.

Chef Diana Riley broke-down a healthy fudge recipe called LonoLife chocolate avocado fudge.

“So the ingredients you are going to need are of course one medium avocado also we are going to use some natural seed butter, also we are going to have cocoa powder and we are going to need one-fourth of a teaspoon of vanilla extract, and one-third cup of maple syrup. Original natural maple syrup and three scoops of LonoLife vanilla collagen powder,” said Riley.

After mixing all the ingredients you place it in the freezer to get solid, you can have your fudge and eat it too.

LonoLife Chocolate Avocado Fudge Ingredients:

● 1 small-medium avocado, mashed (about 1/3 cup)

● 1/3 cup natural nut or seed butter

● 1/4 cup pure maple syrup

● 1/2 cup cacao powder (or unsweetened cocoa)

● 3 scoops LonoLife Vanilla Collagen

● 1/4 tsp of vanilla extract

Directions:

1. Line a loaf pan with parchment paper allowing extra to hang over sides, set aside.

2. In a small blender or food processor, mix together mashed avocado, nut/seed butter, maple syrup, and flavor extract until well combined. Transfer mix to medium bowl and add cacao powder and collagen peptides. Using a spatula or large spoon, gently stir until combined. Batter will be thick and fudgy.

3. Transfer batter to prepared pan, spreading evenly into corners. Note: batter is very thick. To get into the corners it helps to use lightly wet fingertips and push the batter with fingers into corners.

4. Place the pan in the freezer for at least one hour to set, or overnight. Lift parchment paper from the pan and set on a cutting board. Using a large sharp knife, cut fudge into 18 squares. Store in an airtight container in the freezer. Note that fudge can be enjoyed straight from the freezer, and will “melt” the more it sits at room temperature.