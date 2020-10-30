Take a ride, if you dare, on the Halloween Train at University Mall

The Big Blue Express is a not-so-scary train ride at the University Mall parking garage.

Presented by party-booking company, The Big Blue Trunk, the ride is filled with skeletons and other Halloween decorations. The train is also interactive, so children can play along as they take a ride.

The Big Blue Trunk is asking guests to complete a safety screening before hopping aboard, and only family members and friends may sit together. Each train will be cleaned with disinfectant every half hour. Masks are required and hand sanitizer stations will be spread throughout the event.

