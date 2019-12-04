Task force created to help save Minor League Baseball teams, including Lake Monsters

Washington, DC – In the nation’s capital yesterday, representatives from several states, including Massachusetts and New York, formed a bipartisan task force to work to protect America’s Minor Leagues and safeguard against MLB’s proposed elimination of 42 teams, including the Lake Monsters in Vermont. The official name of the group, is the Save Minor League Baseball Task Force. It’s goal is to advocate on behalf of the communities that stand to be most harmed by MLB’s plan to eliminate 42 minor league franchises. They will closely monitor ongoing negotiations between MLB and MiLB as well as discuss potential legislative action if and when such a remedy becomes necessary.

At the group’s inaugural meeting in DC, interested members heard from Minor League Baseball (MiLB) President Pat O’Conner and several Minor League team owners, as the group discussed strategy to continue the momentum on this urgent issue. Several of the members stated that America’s national pastime should not be relegated to a few select major cities and that abandoning these minor league affiliates would also harm local economies that depend on minor league baseball organizations.

The formation of this task force follows another bipartisan effort along with 104 members in the U.S. House of Representatives to urge MLB to abandon its plan to eliminate 42 Minor League teams.