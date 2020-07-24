Taste of the Fair will feature all your fair food favorites

ESSEX, VT- For the first time in nearly 100 years, the Champlain Valley Fair has been canceled. The Champlain Valley Fair typically happens before labor day for 10 days. It is also known as the ten best days of summer. The Fair includes rides, games, food, and thousands of people. Due to the pandemic, a celebration like this would not be possible.

Instead, an alternative celebration called “Taste of the Fair,” will take place starting Friday July 24- Sunday July 26th. Director of sales and Marketing Jeff Bartley said they felt it was important to have some sort of event in place of the fair for people to look forward too. What better way to celebrate than with that delicious fair food!

Food at the Taste of the Fair includes Fried dough, French fries, fried ores, burgers, bloomin’ onion, candy, deep fried tacos, Brazilian BBQ, corn dogs, cheese stakes, Italian sausage, and so much more.

All attendees will be required to wear face masks when outside of their cars. 150 people will be allowed in at once for a certain amount of time. In between each time slot, there will be a 30 minute break for sanitation. Each group must eat their food in the comfort of their own cars or right outside of their cars. Food lines will be socially distanced and staff will be adhering to all CDC guidelines.

The event is sold out this month. However, Marketing Manager Jeff Bartley says if this first event goes well, they hope to have another event next month.