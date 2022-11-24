High pressure will dominate our Thanksgiving Day forecast for the North Country and Upper Valley. After our terrific Turkey Day, our attention then turns to scattered showers for Black Friday shoppers.

Happy Thanksgiving! Temperatures are in the 20s/30s this morning alongside partly to mostly cloudy skies. It will be a brisk run at the Turkey Trots this morning. Otherwise, it’s a great start to the day with light southerly breezes and dry weather all around.

Temperatures will jump their way back into the mid 40s this afternoon across the North Country. A few 50s cannot be ruled out in southern Vermont and New Hampshire. It will be a glorious day to safely fry the turkey outdoors or to even crack open a window or two so the house doesn’t get too steamy with all that cooking.

Overnight into Black Friday, a new cold front will arrive with increasing clouds, scattered showers and south to northwest breezes. The rainiest part of the day includes when shoppers are heading out for those morning deals. The afternoon looks drier with highs reaching the mid 40s. Rainfall totals will average less than half an inch.