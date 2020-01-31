Testing the waters for the 25th annual Special Olympics Vermont Penguin Plunge

BURLINGTON,VT- The 25th annual Special Olympics Vermont Penguin Plunge will take place Saturday February 1st at the Burlington Waterfront. Over 1,300 people will take the plunge and jump into Lake Champlain. Starting at 11am students and educators will take the plunge and at noon time all community supporters will plunge. At the plunge there will be heated tents, music, food trucks, and local vendors

The event helps support the Special Olympics movement that works year round to foster acceptance and inclusion of people with intellectual disabilities through sports.

Registration is open until Thursday at 11:59! For information on the event and donating Click here.

If you do not want to plunge into the water, you can still support Special Olympics Vermont by cheering plungers on from the sidelines.

The Special Olympics Vermont Penguin Plunge is the biggest and most critical fundraising event for Special Olympics Vermont.

Chair of the Special Olympics Vermont Board Bobby Torney said, “It’s a little bit crazy jumping in the lake this time of year, but it’s for a good cause. Special Olympics Vermont has done some really great things and we’ve got some big plans.”

On Thursday, Special Olympics Vermont held what’s known as a pre-plunge to test the waters ahead of time and encourage more people to register and cheer on the plungers.

Special Olympics athlete Bennett Townley will be participating in the plunge for the tenth year in a row. He also took part in testing the water on Thursday.

“Waiting for it is the worst part because you go slowly but when you actually go in the water you just get this pain for maybe a second or two,” said Townley.

Businesses including Community Bank, Northfield Savings Bank, Vermont Flannel, Cabot and Union Mutual partner with SOVT to help raise fund during the event.

“They could not do the Winter Olympics the Summer Olympics, Spring games or Holiday games without this money,” said Bennett’s father and Cabot representative Ed Townley. “These businesses all believe that community is very important and most of the fundraising that goes into Special Olympics, probably more than 90 percent of it comes from either businesses or individuals.”

Over 1,600 athletes participate in the Special Olympics Vermont and 575 unified partners participate.