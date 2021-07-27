Texas gunman stoned to death after killing 1, wounding 3

FORT WORTH, Texas (KLBK/KAMC) – A group of people stoned a Texas shooter to death with concrete landscaping bricks after he opened fire early Monday morning, killing one person and injuring three others, police said.

Officers responding to the shooting ifound “multiple” gunshot victims. Police were told there was a gathering in the backyard of a home. Someone got upset, left and then returned, and after an argument, shot at least one person, police said.

Other people at the party started chasing the shooter.

“The shooter turned and fired at other people,” police said. “A group picked up concrete landscaping bricks and started ‘throwing them’ at the shooter.”

Police said, at some point, the shooter was caught by the group and either fell or was taken down to the ground. But the gunman continued to fire, striking at least two more people.

The gunman and one other person were pronounced dead at the scene; three other people who were shot were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Authorities had not released any identities as of Monday afternoon.