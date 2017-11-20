Thanksgiving dessert alternatives to pie

Pumpkin, apple, pecan…all traditionally great pies that deserve their own space at the Thanksgiving table. But Vermont food blogger Nancy Mock helps you whip up some delicious alternatives! Check out her blog, Hungry Enough to Eat Six, for more scrumptious recipes.
Cocoa, Lime & Coconut Napoleon Bars
From rich, tasty bars to delicious cookies!
Aunt Clara’s Sour Cream Sugar Cookies with Maple Tops
Serving apple pie with vanilla ice cream? Is there someone in your Thanksgiving crowd that’s not a pie fan? If they are just eyeballing the ice cream, one of these decadent sauces could be the perfect topping.
Simmered Apples with Cinnamon and Cardamom
Part 2: