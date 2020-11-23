The annual Great Diaper Drive goes virtual

The 13th Annual Great Diaper Drive collects diapers for families served by COTS, who are currently homeless or at risk of becoming homeless.

Over the past 12 years the Dee PT Great Diaper Drive, through generous community donations, has collected over 900,000 diapers.

Dee PT Exercise Physiologist and Clinical Coordinator, Jason Fitzgerald began the drive in 2007.

“I have two kids and when they were little is when I started this you know I was looking for a fundraiser when I started here at dee physical therapy and they weren’t really doing anything. I was out on a run one morning at like 4 am and I came up with the idea like maybe this year we will donate diapers. So I reached out to cots and they were excited about the idea and in the first year we donated about 5,000 diapers,” said Fitzgerald.

More than half the kids that stay in COTS Shelters each year are under the age of 5. Last year, the COTS programs assisted more than 546 children.

This year since the event is virtual you can go to their website and select a dollar amount that allows a certain amount of diapers to be presented.

“So my focus is giving anything is important at this time. People in Vermont are struggling, the at risk population has increased quite a bit just due top the circumstances so if people can go on and give ten dollars. Every donation means the world and by donating what it does it allows these families who are already struggling and at risk are able to keep a little money in their pocket to pay rent, buy food, and to set aside times for when they really need it,” said Fitzgerald.

For example, $20 equals a weeks supply of diapers and $80 gets someone a month supply.