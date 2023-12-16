The Bike Guys bring wheels and smiles to those in need.

Gene and Dick are ‘The Bike Guys.’ The pair receives hundreds of donated bicycles every year. Many come from the local police department, others from individuals that just drop them off. The dua repairs and refurbishes the bikes, then donates them to anyone in need.

The operation started about six years ago. Both men were working at the transportation museum. Someone had started a bicycle repair project that left them with dozens of bikes.

“A bunch of bikes hanging around. When the museum shut down, we said, “Well, why don’t we fix a few of them bikes.” And we were still around doing buildings and grounds work and stuff. We ended up, that’s how we got started. Now the museums gone and we’re doing bikes,” said Gene.

The mission is quite simple – Help those in need.

“Dick and Gene are the embodiment of what it means to be in service to the community. They take old, unusable, broken bikes and fix them up and then get them into the hands of people who need them the most,” said Courtney Meisenheimer, Community Development Director for the City of Plattsburgh.

The pair had been operating out of the old transportation museum, but recently moved to 39 Oak Street.

Financial support comes from Casella Waste Systems and the Kiwanis Club in Elizabethtown. Anybody looking to donate a bicycle, or in need of one, is welcome to stop by 39 Oak Street, in Plattsburgh. The Bike Guys are in the shop Monday through Friday, from 8 to 11AM.

“Spend our time and do something to benefit somebody that’s not as luck as we are. That’s why we do it. I always say when we get them little kids bikes out, I’d like to see a smile on that little girl’s face when she gets that pink bike,” said Gene.