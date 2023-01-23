The Burlington School District is hiring. After hosting a job fair this past Saturday, the district will be hosting another job fair on Tuesday, January 23. Some jobs the district is looking to fill include paraeducators, afterschool support staff and bus drivers. Candidates could be interviewed on the spot for jobs from entry-level, to managerial. There are also custodian, special educator and food service positions, among others. The job fair this Tuesday will be held at the Burlington High School in downtown Burlington from 3pm to 6pm.