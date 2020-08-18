The Democratic National Convention: a celebration of Democrats and the democratic process

For the first time in history, the Democratic National Convention (DNC) will be virtual.

Typically, thousands of delegates gather together at this time of the year. While it will look and feel different due to COVID-19, democratic delegates say its a big year.

One local delegate calls the DNC a celebration of democrats and the democratic process.

“We’ll see people give various speeches, talk a little bit about…sort of their vision for America. and also, ultimately, hopefully, show strength and unity as we go into the fall,” said Noah Detzer, Vice-Chair of the Sanders Delegation.

Though small in size, the delegate from Burlington says the Green Mountain State can make a big impact.

“Because Bernie is from our state, I think it really is going to be our job to make sure he’s well represented. That we’re supporting him…but also making sure we’re advocating for those policies, but doing so in a way that we are supportive of Joe Biden,” said Detzer.

Another delegate, from the Granite State, will be involved this week. Maura Sullivan is a former Marine Corps Veteran and Senior Obama Administration Official. Sullivan emphasized the convention’s importance.

“You’ve heard vice president Biden talk frequently about, you know, saying the soul of our nation is truly at stake in this election. and, you know, the character and values of America,” said Sullivan.

Sullivan served in the Iraq war and she told me America, as we know it today, isn’t the country she fought for. But she’s prepared to unite the Democratic Party in New Hampshire and take that spirit to the national level.

“I’ve been working, as have the other Buttigieg delegates, with other activists for months now and we are all focused on electing democrats up and down the ticket,” said Sullivan.

Sullivan urges the public, regardless of their political affiliation, to tune into the convention. She also encourages that people cast their vote as soon as possible for the general election.