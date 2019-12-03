The Farmhouse Tap & Grill will expand to Williston

The Farmhouse Tap & Grill is a familiar site to many in our region. Jed Davis is the owner of the restaurant and the president of the farmhouse group which runs multiple restaurants that specialize in farm to table food.

Davis said the building was originally a run-down McDonalds, but after almost ten years it turned into a restaurant that the community knows and loves.

“It was in rough shape to be honest but we turned it into a restaurant that I think the community feels very proud of,” said Davis.

The new restaurant will be at Finney Crossing in Williston. Davis has been working with the developers for over a year and feels Williston will be a great place for a second restaurant. Davis said the second restaurant will have everything people know and love about the Farmhouse Tap and Grill, including their signature farm to table menu.

“Depending on the season, half to two thirds of our food ingredients are grown, raised and produced right here in Vermont,” said Davis.

The Farmhouse Tap and Grill in Williston is set to open in the fall or winter