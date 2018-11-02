The Flynn Theatre welcomes Annie The Musical

Lyric Theatre Company is bringing Annie The Musical to the Flynn Theaters’ stage November 8th through the 11th.

This will be Lyric’s 93rd production and 90th performed at the Flynn.

The production is comprised of 200 volunteers that work behind the scenes to support the 35 cast members and 3 canines who will be performing on stage.

Today, we chatted with multiple crew members who were gearing up for the big production, click on the clips above to get a behind the scenes scoop!

Interested in show times and ticket purchases? click here.