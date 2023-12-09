Burlington, Vt – The Gift figure skating show has been a Burlington Parks and Recreation holiday tradition for over 50 years.

This year, the event was hosted at Leddy Park Arena, and showcased a wide range of talent from the Champlain Valley Skating Club.

“This is always an event for us that kicks off the holiday season,” says Cindi Wight, Director of Burlington Parks, Recreation, and Waterfront.

The Champlain Valley Skating Club is made up of about 100 members – children and adults.

Wight says she’s always inspired by the adults that are skating.

“It takes a lot of courage to get out there,” she says, ” we’ve got some that are out there that are 60 plus.”

Lisa Young is the president of the Champlain Valley Skating Club. She says that for the performers, todays event has been a long time coming.”

“Our soloists start prepping back in June or July to get ready for the show, so we start listening to Christmas carols very early at the rink,” says Young.

Out of all of the events the Champlain Valley Skating clubs participates in, Young says this us one of her favorites.

“The skaters work so hard,” she says, “and I hope that people in the audience take away a love of figure skating.”

While attendance is free to the public, the event sponsors a different local organization each year.

Donations from this years event will support Champlain Community Services, which offers personalized and coordinated support for Vermonters with intellectual disabilities and autism.