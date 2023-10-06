Jeffersonville, VT – Tucked away in the Hills of Jeffersonville, Vermont is a place some might consider heaven on earth.

Golden Dog Farm has been in operation for a little over 3 years. Owners Doug and Becca Worple purchased the property back in 2020 after traveling around the country in an RV.

Natives of Cincinnati, Ohio, the Worples say they fell in love with the property, and Vermont.

The Property includes a sugar woods with 4,500 taps, thirty beehives totaling over one million bees, a vineyard, and two hundred fruit trees.

Golden Dog Farms offers it’s guests tours of the property, which have been running for the past twelve months. Recently, the Worples launched two new experiences guests can sign up for.

The one that put them on the map: The Golden Retriever Experience.

The experience is basically visitors get a chance to play with the dogs. And after a social media post about the experience went viral, the Worples say they’ve been busier than ever.

“I think what’s amazing is how many people love golden retrievers,” says Becca. “To see the response and enthusiasm, its how we feel.”

The experience is put on with the help of Butternut Goldens, a Vermont-based breeder. For an hour, guests get to play with the dogs, enjoy the beautiful mountain views, and sample some of Golden Dog Farms maple syrup and honey.

Doug and Becca’s message to everyone: never be afraid of making a change.