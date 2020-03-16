The Governor and Other State Leaders Urge Social Distancing

“The worst is yet to come, we know it’s coming, we just have to slow it down a bit” said, Governor Phil Scott.

That’s why as of Wednesday, all state schools will be closed by order of the Governor. He says the goal is to stay ahead of the virus.

“I know and I fully appreciate the challenges that closing schools pose for vermonters. But based on the best science available this decision is now necessary to stay ahead of the curve to reduce the spread of covid-19 ” said Scott.

The virus has now shown up in five Vermont counties: Bennington, Windsor, Orange, Washington and Chittenden. The state commissioner of health says closing schools at this point in time is the right thing to do.

Dr. Mark Levine said, “You want to be on the right side of the curve, so to speak, when the cases are starting to escalate exponentially greater. We also want firm evidence of community transmission of the virus as opposed to just travelers coming back from places that have the virus.”.

In addition to closing schools, Governor Scott also banned gatherings of more than 50 people and ordered state workers to work remotely from home.

As for the state being equipped to handle the virus, Dr. Levine says more than 415 people have been tested for covid-19 so far. The state also has nearly 300 beds available to treat the more severe patients. And leaders say they have confidence in the state health care system..

Governor Phil Scott added, “The measures we’re taking today are an attempt to prevent the surge , I mean if we get to the point where we’re at this level here it’s going to compromise our health care system.That’s why we have to take the measures we’re taking.”

“At some point in time we may get to that dotted line, we hope we don’t get above it.” said Levine