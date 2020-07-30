The Lodge at Spruce Peak set to host first micro-wedding couple

Less is more. According to some wedding planners, these days.

Now, Vermont venues are providing couples with a safe alternative to the traditional celebration: a micro-wedding, where the couple invites only a few guests.

“It’s kind of like, while making smaller, it’s a much bigger kind of experience for us,” said groom-to-be Colt Taylor.

He and his fiance, Katey Walker, got engaged at the end of June. Next Tuesday, they will be the Lodge at Spruce Peak’s first micro-wedding couple, but they’re still celebrating to the fullest.

“We’re cooking up their ceremony at the very top of the golf course, the 18th pole which overlooks the valley, and they become excited about it again,” said managing director Jack Yeaton.

Yeaton says no other couple has done that before. The groom, a UVM alum, says Vermont is a special place, and he looks forward to the big day.

“It’s less expensive, less stressful, and it’s more memorable. Those are the three most important things for anybody starting a family and building a life together,” said Taylor.

David Hall Spruce Peak’s Director of Catering and Conference Services says his heart goes out to 2020 couples and is available to plan their special night.

“Our feelings are their feelings. In the last few months, our fright is their fright, and we need to work together to make sure that they understand that we’re here for them.

From Stowe to Burlington waterfront, the Eco Leahy Center for Lake Champlain is also planning micro-weddings. For the groom, he’s just happy to say, “I do.”

The groom is an executive chef and owner of Los Charros and The Essex, two, highly-praised restaurants in Connecticut. Walker is a New York City jeweler, and her finance was quick to show off the wedding ring Walker designed herself.

The couple of three years couldn’t be happier to start their life together.

“It’s just exciting to be able to still go forward with everything and do it in a way that’s going to be stress-free,” said Taylor.

The couple plans to celebrate with six guests…and Vermont’s landscape won’t count as one.