The number of Coronavirus cases is growing in Winooski

The cluster of positive COVID cases in Winooski is now being considered an outbreak According to Dr. Mark Levine there may be in the range of an additional positive 10-20 cases.

Shortly before the Governor’s press conference on Wednesday, came word that the cluster in Winooski is growing. Since Monday, two hundred tests have been performed on residents at pop up sites in the city. The latest data was not surprising.

Dr. Mark Levine said, “This is the nature of this virus. When we find clusters or identify outbreaks, we expect our case count to increase.”

The Health Department is working closely with the city and community partners to get this outbreak under control. Right now members are validating, verifying, and re-duplicating the results.

“With contact tracing, coordination with the community, careful isolation and quarantine this outbreak can and will be managed”, said Levine.

Anyone at risk who came in contact with someone who tested positive will be contacted by the Health Department. Dr. Levine says details on these cases is still sketchy, but shows the need to continue to practice good public health measures. Governor Phil Scott says the more data that we have during these restarts, should let us open more sections of the economy.

Governor Phil Scott said, “We are doing all we can to open up as much as we can, as safely as we can.”

More information on these cases should be available by the end of the week. These new positive cases show that the virus is still active in Vermont. However, the governor still plans on opening the spigot this Friday with potential to allow indoor dining at restaurants and possibly allowing out of state visitors to enter Vermont without quarantine.