Sheltering in Place reflects on Vermonters during COVID-19 through art

The Sheltering in Place project is an exhibition taking place at the Highland Center for the Arts in Greensboro, VT. The exhibition includes work from over 100 artists and writers about their time spent ensude during the pandemic.

Artwork, poems, and music depicts all the ups and downs of sheltering in place, as well as things gained and lost.

Created by Hasso Ewing, The Sheltering in Place project originally started as an exhibition meant to be about fair housing. Ewing traveled to Morocco for ideas, but when her trip was cut short due to COVID-19 she knew she had to do something different. The original exhibition was canceled and she begin working on The Sheltering in Place Project.

Ewing reached out to artists and writers across the state to contribute because she felt Vermonters were sharing this new experience and she wanted the project to reflect that.

