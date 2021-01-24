The show must go on: Strand Center Hosts Covid-Safe Local Art Exhibit

“There’s something about being in the same room as art and really experiencing it, you know.”

The arts is one of the many communities affected by the pandemic. However, the Strand Center in Plattsburgh is giving local artists a chance to be able to showcase their work in person through their Pop-Up Art Show. For many, this is the first time in months they have been able to show off their work.

“This was an opportunity for artists in the community to submit their work, to be seen in a time when a lot of art has been put on hold, and gallery shows have been up on hold.”

Kretser mentions that all artists were showing individually, however there seemed to be a connection between all of them

“You know there is a really unifying theme of nature and a lot of beauty and now more than ever we need more beauty in our life, so it’s been a really wonderful show.”

One artist, Andrew McGill has his work on display at the Pop-Up Show. He describes his most recent work of “Squishy faces”

“Just Paintings of friends and family who were asked to send a go-to face if they were asked to make a silly face, and i just started painting them. The first was my dad who was a classic face maker when I was growing up, my mom wasn’t too keen on the faces he would make. She was hoping that it would freeze that way and so I decided to paint it and actually freeze it that way.”

McGill is one of the artists who is now able to show off their work.

“I have been waiting to exhibit, I’m excited that Plattsburgh has this opportunity to get artists work out there.”

He adds some advice for any person looking to dive into the world of art.

“Now is the time, we have plenty of it, and so to make good use of it, it just makes sense.”

All pieces at the Pop-up show are on sale, and benefit both the Strand Center and the artists. They are planning another one for early February.