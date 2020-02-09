The snow didn’t stop these kings and queens from dancing the night away

Guests walking in on the red carpet.

SOUTH BURLINGTON VT- For the 4th year in a row, the Essex Alliance Church hosted a Night to Shine, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation. Night to Shine is a prom night experience for people with special needs, ages 14 and older. The event took place at the Double Tree Hotel in South Burlington.

Every guest at the event walked in on a red carpet with a crowd and paparazzi. The event featured hair and makeup stations, limousine rides, shoe shining areas, corsages and boutonniers, karaoke, and the infamous dance floor.

To top it off, every guest at Night to Shine was crowned king or queen of the prom.

Bill and Susan Smith said their daughter loves coming to the event. “Our Daughter has been going to Night to Shine for the past years. And she is so excited to be here. She looks forward to it all year! She didn’t go to a prom in high school so this night is always really special for her and for us,” said the Smiths.

The event is one of more than 700 churches across the world that hosted Night to Shine on February 7th.

“For me it’s been about a whole lot of things. For people to come out on a night like this celebrating all of these beautiful people with special needs. It’s changing people’s lives – What a gift to be a part of something like this! To shower them with love. There is so much negativity in the world and to come together and celebrate in a way that brings joy to so many people is miraculous,” said Volunteer Night to Shine event directors, Sherry & Scott Baker.

Each guest receives the royal treatment and the snow storm couldn’t stop Night to Shine guests from shining!

Night to shine for our church is one of the most profound nights of the year. For the over 500 volunteers that are there, ever one of them is guaranteed to leave better happier and more joyful than how they arrived. The guests and families of night to shine always give us more than we give them,” said Lead Pastor Scott Slocum.