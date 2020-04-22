The state is working on getting all Vermonters internet access

Governor Phil Scott and other members of his administration are working on making sure all Vermonters have internet access. The internet has been a key part in allowing people to be able to social distance. People are having meetings over video chat, students are completing assignments online. The commissioner of the Vermont department of public service, June Tierney says to help with the immediate emergency, the department has published a Wi-Fi hotspot map, and it shows places that you can access the internet from the safety of your car.

Areas of the map that are green, have public Wi-Fi access. Areas that are yellow, have a password protected Wi-Fi. Lastly, areas that are red or black have none or a possibility of having access.



June Tierney says, “Since this map was published at the onset of the pandemic Vermonters have been doing things the Vermont way. They have been crowd sourcing and sharing with us additional spots to supplement that map, so that every day it becomes a more useful tool for all of us.”

The Secretary for the Agency of Education, Daniel French says that schools all around Vermont are working with communities to resolve issues of internet access.

Secretary French said, “Arlington high school purchased Wi-Fi hotspots for families and staff. They also obtained commercial hotspots and teamed up with businesses to place them in large parking lots around town so families can have reliable access.”

In Rutland, the schools IT department teamed up with VTel Ericsson to provide broadband access and routers to families who did not have them. They also distributed hundreds of Chrome Book to students across the district.

CTE students are completing requirements by working with teachers to complete at home projects. One student repaired a chain saw and sold it online. Other students are working on repairing farm machinery.

“For another student, the instructor delivered maple syrup to the student’s house and the student is developing a maple syrup recipe book using their family members to help taste test the recipes” said French.

Commissioner Tierney said that if you are experiencing connectivity issues, you should contact the Department of Public Service and give them your information. The Department has been focusing on trying to reach Vermonters who they know are out their but have connectivity issues. If you are having issues Tierney says they need to hear from you. You can contact the Department of Public Service by calling 1800-622-4496.

“Until we have that information we can’t see you and if we can’t see you, we can’t help you but we very much want to.”

Secretary French also said that schools districts have been required to submit continuity of learning plans. These plans address communication, structures for student success, instruction and feedback, and ensuring accessibility.