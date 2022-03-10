BURLINGTON, Vt. – On Town Meeting Day, Burlington voters approved a $25 million project to renovate six blocks of Main Street from Battery Street to South Union Street. The project is still a long way from breaking ground, but the next few months will bring some long-awaited details.

Updated concept designs aren’t expected to come out until later this spring, but for now, city officials are touting the project’s overall goals – establishing safe connections for pedestrians and bikers and improving transit options.

“We are also pausing to figure out how to make Main Street have places, so that’s one of the things our outreach has been doing and our focus groups, really trying to hear the creative ideas our community has, and the way they want to see Main Street reshaped,” said Laura Wheelock, senior engineer with Burlington Public Works.

For a project that’s already been approved by voters, there’s still a lot of details to iron out.

One Burlington resident speaking at Thursday’s Wards 2 and 3 NPA meeting had a question about one aspect of the project that’s come up often – parking.

“I’d like to know how many spaces we have now, and how many spaces we’re going to have after this has been re-envisioned?”

Wheelock said questions like that will be easier to answer in a couple of months, but spoke broadly about the possible impact.

“We’ve heard a lot from the community about different ways to activate the street, different things that are important like public seating and spaces,” Wheelock said. “So, that’s going to drive some of the parking demand or other space use on the street.”

Going forward, the city plans to have a final concept ready sometime in May. The permitting process is expected to last from May until next summer, with a two-year construction period beginning Fall 2023.