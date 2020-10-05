The Two Degree Difference: Seasonal survival of ski resorts

Skiing; one of the staples of a New England winter and an important part of many local economies. But with warming winters and a changing climate, many ski resorts are having to adapt and expand their year-round operations.

To see how resorts are adapting to these changes, we took a trip to Smugglers Notch Resort in Jeffersonville, Vermont.

“We have definitely seen changes to extreme weather…” said Public Relations Director for Smugglers’ Notch Resort, Mike Chait. “Largely our chances have come to on mountain.” he continued.

With warming temperatures, winters in the Northeast are becoming shorter, which in turn can mean less snowfall. Vermont’s increase in temperatures for the winter season are almost twice as large compared to the summer season. According to Climate Central data out of Burlington, Vermont, average winter temperatures have gone up about .9 degrees Fahrenheit per decade. This can lead to generally more precipitation falling as rain than snowfall. For Vermont overall, days with greater than an inch snowfall on average have fallen from around 125 days in the early 1960s to less than 100 in the 2010s.

“We have added about five million dollars in snow making improvements, wrapping up about four years ago with a water intake pipeline which runs for snowmaking” said Chait.

With ski season usually beginning around November / December and ending in April / May this leaves the summer and fall seasons for potential additional income for resorts.

“We realized that there was a large market for the summer time because it’s so beautiful in the summer. Come for the winter, stay for the summer” said Chait.

Smugglers’ Notch offers camps, guided hikes, walks and mountain biking activities just to name a few. They also opened a 26,000 square foot fun zone 2.0 a few years back, which is an indoor family recreation complex.

Ski resorts are also improving their sustainability practices with Smugglers’ Notch being one of them. They have their own environmental initiatives which include; wildlife and habitat protection, energy efficiency, recycling programs and water quality and conservation programs.

“We work very closely with the state of Vermont. We won’t develop anything without working alongside state representatives and making sure that we are making sure that we are making sound decisions that won’t have too much of a negative impact on the mountain” said Chait.