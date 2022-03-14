All seasons across every nook and cranny of the country continue to warm at an alarming rate. However, it is winter in particular across the United States that is showing some of the deepest signs of trouble when it comes to how fast the season is warming. The red and orange shadings in the map below give a great visual where winter temperatures have warmed between 3 and 7 degrees Fahrenheit since 1970. A lot of that warmth is focused around the upper Midwest, Ohio River Valley, and especially across New England.

If you take a closer look at the warming trend for most northern cities, you may be shocked to know that Burlington, Vermont is warming at the fastest rate compared to its counterparts. Since 1970, Burlington has warmed 6.8°F during the winter months and Concord, NH has warmed 5.6°F during that same time and season. The warming and changing climate will end up having an impact on winter recreations across New England which in turn will impact local economies and businesses. This is a troubling trend that we likely need to adapt to at this point because it is slowly, but surely becoming irreversible.