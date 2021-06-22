The Vermont Renaissance Faire returns to Stowe

The fifth annual Vermont Renaissance Faire returns to Stowe this weekend. On June 26th & 27th the events fields in Stowe will be overtaken by knights, vikings, pirates, fairies, and more.

This family-friendly event will feature over twenty performance troupes including singers, musicians, and dancers; medieval encampments, fight demos, horseback archery, equestrian games, joust, and aerial acrobatics.

The Renaissance Faire will also have over fifty artisans and craft vendors from across Vermont and New England. For those who are looking for something fun to eat, there will be food featured from all around the world.

The faire will follow and enforce all State and Federal guidelines in place at the time of the event.

For more information and tickets, click here.