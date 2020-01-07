The VT Family and Medical Leave Insurance Coalition calls on legislature to pass universal insurance programs

MONTPELIER,VT- The Vermont Family and Medical Leave Insurance Coalition is calling on the legislature to pass universal insurance programs. The coalition consists of businesses, family advocates, low-income advocates, and the interfaith community. They say the current version of a bill known as H.107 that deals with family and medical leave insurance.

The VT Family and Medical Leave Insurance Coalition wants to pass a policy that works for all Vermonters.

“Including guaranteed personal medical leave an equitable bonding provision available to both parents and to keep the program viable and sustainable through public administration, “said Morgan Nichols of Main Street Alliance.

The coalition says the current bill known as h.107 needs critical provisions. “By privatizing the program h.107 will leave thousands of Vermonters behind, perpetuate gender inequity and put the affordability and the viability of the program at risk,” said Nichols.

Michelle fay is the Executive Director of Voices for Vermont children. She feels the current version of h.107 perpetuates the wage gap between men and women.

“By further discouraging second parents, overwhelmingly men from participating in caregiving equitably and by reducing the total leave available to family’s voices and our partners in the family coalition urge the legislature to provide very care giver dedicated benefits to ensure equitable access to paid leave,” said Fay.

Business owner Randy George believes the current bill will leave the most vulnerable Vermonters behind at a time when they need it most.

“A bill that does not automatically include every working Vermonter is a bill that will exacerbates the qualities that we already suffer from in this state,” said George.

Randy George owns the Red Hen Bakery and he told a story of one of his employees who is suffering from colon cancer. He said the employee is working as much as he can because any day he misses he only gets 60 percent of his wages. If he could receive 90 percent wage replacement he would be able to focus on his health.

“This would obviously be a better outcome for him, but also for our business, the healthcare industry and the economy in general,” said George.

Eight other states and D.C already have laws or implemented publicly administered state paid family and medical leave insurance programs.