‘The wind is at our back,’ Vermont budget doesn’t see big changes

The Agency of Administration presented a state budget plan Tuesday. They say the wind is at our back.

Meaning, the Vermont entered the pandemic in a very strong financial position, which didn’t have as dramatic of an effect on the budget.

Commissioner Adam Greshin spoke highly of governor Scott’s handle on the pandemic and, in turn, the budget.

“Vermont is the envy of many states. We have full reserves our budgets are balanced every year, we’ve had surpluses over the past 2 or 3 years…,” said Greshin.

He attributed Vermont’s ability to reopen the state helped generate revenue. He also emphasized a key aspect of the budget.

“There were no reductions in services and no reductions in grant programs and the like,” said Greshin.

While he says it isn’t spotless, the budge doesn’t look all that different from January and governor Scott points out the budget does not raise new taxes.

“Because I don’t believe this is a time to be asking for more from Vermonters, especially when we consider we haven’t yet felt the full magnitude of the pandemic nor do we know the extent of the economic impacts,” said Governor Scott.

Vermont is looking at a $182 million deficit from Covid-19 due to a decline in economic activity. But, the state doesn’t intend on cutting essential programs during this time.

“We’re using our federal relief dollars wisely to help us manage through the crises, help employers survive and maintain the programs serving the most vulnerable,” said Governor Scott.

Governor Scott says there will be more work ahead, especially when a vaccine is introduced. But he urges Vermonters to continue their focus.

“Slowing the spread allows us to keep businesses open and keep Vermonters employed and generate the economic activity we need…so let’s continue the good and stayed focused,” said Governor Scott.

Commissioner Greshin says they hope the legislator will return the budget for Governor Scott’s signature in mid to late September.