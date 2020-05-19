There are major concerns over the new child care regulations

Governor Phil Scott recently announced that child care and summer camps can open on June 1st but they must follow thirteen pages of guidelines. Jeni Maynard who runs a registered in-home daycare says she has some concerns about the recommendations.

“I don’t know how feasible it is for children to wear masks. I mean when we are talking about a three-year-old, I don’t foresee that.”

Keegan Albaugh, the president of the Burlington Dad Guild says he is worried about the state of our childcare system. He wrote a letter outlining his and other dad’s concerns. The key points are that they could potentially be putting their children in danger, CCFAP payments ending on May 30th, lack of funding, equity, and enough PPE for staff and children.

Albaugh says, “My biggest concern is that teachers and childcare centers are being given the resources that they need to do their job safely and well.”

If you are a program that provides childcare for the summer you may be able to get a stipend, but first you must meet a couple of qualifications. These are open by July 6, 2020, be located in Vermont and provide for Vermont children, be open for half-day or full-day care, and be a part of an organized group. The deadline to apply is midnight on May 22nd.

Jeni Maynard says, “I am anxious to see what we get from this program to see if it will sustain us through the summer.”

Staff at childcare centers are being asked to wear facial coverings and continually disinfect toys, bathrooms, and bedding. Staff must also check each child’s temperature every day.

“I have deleted a lot of the toys and a lot of the stuff that I offer in my program because I don’t know how, first of all, to clean it and second of all I am not going to be able to do my job if the only thing I am doing all day is cleaning”, says Maynard.

Keegan says he has talked to other fathers and they have a lot of questions and are anxious to send their children back to childcare.

“Try to find that balance of returning to and being able to focus on their work once again and also making sure their kids are safe”, says Albaugh.

