Kindness Parade in Burlington in honor of Lag B’Omer

In honor of Lag B’Omer, which is a Jewish celebration that honors random acts of kindness, Chabad Burlington put on a kindness parade to spread positivity to the community.

First responders led the parade through the streets of Burlington Tuesday, followed by cars and busses that were decorated with messages of hope.

Draizy Junik, the Program Director of Chabad Burlington says, “What we are celebrating is a day of unity, joy, community. A day of great celebration.”

The holiday is a celebration of the ending of a terrible plague, which Draizy says is very appropriate for right now.

“Everybody is turning to each other for support and community in ways that we can do it without physically being together”

People who participated in the parade decorated their cars with balloons, drawings, and thank you messages. There was even a fire breather who rode along in the back of a pick-up truck.

“It’s such a great display of people coming together and showing unity and connection and all sharing in the same vision and goal”, says Junik.

Draizy also thinks events like this are more important now, than ever before.

“To come together not only in our own community at the parade but to be able to share it with the people on the streets and the people watching. I think it’s a great display of joy for today’s times especially.”

Normally the celebration would include a big festival featuring a bonfire, but during these times that just can’t happen. So, the only option was to do a vehicle parade but it was a lot of fun for those involved and people watching from the street.