Communities across the region are showing their support for two Milton sisters who recently died in a car crash.

Ten-year-old Kyriana Couture and 7-year-old Kelsey Couture were in the car with their father, Jordan Couture. The girls had gone to meet their favorite YouTube star, Piper Rockelle, in Boston the night of the incident.

“They were just always together. They loved dancing, they loved singing and Tik Tok. They loved their family. We all have such a big family together,” said Kelsey’s mother Jessica Gokey.

New Hampshire State Police say the crash happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. Sunday on I-93, just south of Exit 44. Mr. Couture’s car hit a median and eventually rolled over, throwing the girls out of the vehicle.

On Wednesday, the mothers of Kyriana and Kelsey came together to plan the funeral.

“The two of them, together. I don’t know whatever energy they gave off together, but you could just feel it,” said Kyriana’s mother Felicia Hanvey.

In a matter of hours, community members began donating to the family’s GoFundMe page. As of Wednesday, they raised more than $37,000, nearly doubling their $20,000 dollar goal. The family says the money will be used to cover funeral costs and to create a foundation that will help children take dance classes.

Contributions came from families, restaurants, and first responders. They also received a $10,000 donation from the YouTuber they met on Sunday. Members of their dance studio in Colchester honored them as well.

“They were both just such a presence to have, I feel like their classmates really just bonded with them right away,” said Jessica Ashton, owner of Up North Dance Studio. “Kyriana was so quiet and sweet and kind, and Kelsey was a little spitfire.”

Ashton says she met the Couture sisters in the summer, and they loved taking hip-hop lessons. Throughout the week, Ashton’s students will be creating ornaments in the girls’ names with the words “dancing angels” or “dance in heaven” and hang them on the Christmas tree in the studio.

“We’re a big family here, and everybody is mourning the loss of these two little girls,” said Ashton.

Kyriana and Kelsey planned to dance in their winter showcase at St. Michaels college on Saturday, December 18th. The studio also plans to recognize Kyriana and Kelsey by making 400 pink and purple ribbons, which will be worn by all the dancers and distributed to community members.