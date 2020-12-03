They’re back: JibJab releases 2020 year in review video

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Remember those funny JibJab videos from not too long ago? They’re back.
JibJab returned after a six-year break with its 2020 Year-in-Review video. In its return promotion press release, the new video proves that “Even in the worst of times, a smile and a laugh can go a long way to heal the human spirit.”
The video has everything covered from Brexit, President Trump’s impeachment, Tiger King, murder hornets and the presidential election.
Click below to watch the video.
