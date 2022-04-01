“At ‘This Place in History,’ we’re at the O’Brien Community Center, and in the windows is a display known as the 100 Faces Project.”

“We’re celebrating 100 years of Winooski as a city and what a diverse city is, from a historical standpoint. You know, Winooski has always been a city of immigrants of whether it was folks coming to work in the mills and this great French speaking tradition of the city through to all of the folks settling here now. And what a great way to celebrate 100 years with 100 faces of Winooski,” said Steve Perkins, Executive Director of the Vermont Historical Society.



“So, joining us now is Meredith Bay-Tyack, the Vice Chair of the Centennial Celebration Committee. Where did the inspiration for this beautiful project come from?”

“We have an incredible committee filled with community leaders including Joe from the historical society, Amy Lafayette, former council member, and also Miriam Block from the Heritage Mill Museum. All had this idea of photographing all of our beautiful residents,” said Bay-Tyack.

“I know that they’re displayed in several locations around the city. If people were to just scan the QR codes, who would they be learning about?”

“So, what’s interesting is that we made it a little bit anonymous, so their names are not attached to the photos. And that’s kind of on purpose. We wanted it to be almost an artistic installation about this is the fabric of our city. And so, you know, maybe it’s your neighbor, maybe it’s your friend. If you scan the QR code or go to legacy dot Winooski vt.gov. You can see actually almost 200 photographs,” said Bay-Tyack.



“And what message do you think this project shares with the community?”

“I think it shows that you can see yourself in these photos. You can see your neighbors and then you can also see people that are completely unlike you, but that also share your city share your love for your city. And we all come together in this beautiful puzzle and this beautiful fabric that makes up the city of Winooski,” said Bay-Tyack.

“You know, when we were talking previously in other spots about the history of Winooski, a lot of people focus on the mills closing and that’s kind of a downer, but we don’t want to talk about that at this point. I mean, this feels really uplifting and, you know, what’s the vision for Winooski going forward,” said Perkins.



“That’s such a great point. These portraits are all people that live in Winooski right now and that have gotten their portraits taken within the last couple of months. So this is a current snapshot of what you know, we look like in Winooski. And so, this is what we look like now. And in the future, we hope to only get better only learn and improve use our history of welcoming and opportunity continue to have that be the foundation and the bedrock of our community,” said Bay-Tyack.

“What is going to happen with the portraits in June?”

“So on June 4th, which is a Saturday, we are having a community birthday party between 1 and 4 p.m. in Rotary Park, and the photos will be displayed there. We’ll also have a digital display so you’ll be able to see not just the 100 printed portraits, but all of them that I mentioned that are on the website, and I bet you that a lot of people that are featured in the portraits will also be at this event, which will be really exciting.” said Bay-Tyack.

“And so we are really excited to you know, think of new ways to display these in the future. I’ll be honest, beyond that June 4 event, we don’t know what we’re going to do with the portraits, but we have them and they’re such a beautiful representation of our city. We know that we’re going to come up with a creative way of having them pop up for years to come,” said Bay-Tyack.

‘At This Place in History.’