Burlington, VT- Despite the rain, thousands of people came to the Queen City on Sunday to march in and watch the Pride Parade.

The theme of this year’s Pride Week was “Metamorphosis” to highlight the community’s fight for equal rights and to expand LGBTQ+ visibility.

Ann Giombetti and Karen Mikkelsen, who have been together for 30 years, celebrated their right to marriage in Vermont.

“We came here today to celebrate the fact that we get to be legally married in the state of Vermont, and right now in the United States of America,” said Giombetti, ” We’re celebrating the fact that this is the way we’re living and this is the way we’re loving.”

Her partner, Karen Mikkelsen, said, “Advocacy is always essential, and you can’t ever give up.”

The Pride Center of Vermont wants to celebrate the love the community shares.

Alec Mapa, the Grand Marshal of the parade, wanted to emphasize the importance of representation and humanity.

Mapa said, “Pride is important, visibility is important because we have to tell our own story, we have to represent our own humanity because there are always people who are trying to take that humanity away from us.”

Mark Roberts, who marched in the parade, said he was motivated to participate by recent political developments.

“I’ve always just sort of remained on the sidelines, but these days with the developments politically, a lot of states are trying to outlaw being gay, and that bothers me,” said Roberts

The Pride Festival hosted food vendors, and several local businesses, and set up a quiet tent. Brenda Siegel, the Democratic Nominee for Governor, was one of many political figures who marched in the parade.

Siegel said, “We, in this moment in time, need to stand up for the LGBTQ community and for trans rights, more than we ever have because those are under attack.”

Another parade marcher, David Call from Burlington, shared his reason for marching.

“Stand tall and fearless, because the light will always outshine the dark,” said David.