Thousands of Vermonters could go back to work next week

Starting on May 4th, construction crews of 10 or less can work outside or in unoccupied job sites. Manufacturing and distribution operations may resume operations with a maximum of 10 employees in any location as long as they stay six feet apart.

Governor Phil Scott said, “We focus on sectors like manufacturing and construction, that have controlled environments, open space, and are custom to following rules that provide for safe work sites.”

These same businesses will be able to start full operations, with as few employees as possible, if they follow additional health and safety guidelines starting on May 11th. They must comply with ACCD guidance and develop enhanced training programs that expand of Vermont Occupational Safety and Health Agency (VOSHA) training.

“Businesses operating with more than ten employees to look at their specific situation and provide expanded training in order to protect workers and customers”, said Scott.

According to the new guidelines, before starting work each day, there must be temperature checks and health surveys done for all employees. There also must be signs at every single entrance indicating if you feel sick, and have symptoms, you should stay home.

Bill Shouldice, President and CEO of Vermont Teddy Bear says, “I urge all Vermont businesses to take the restart plan seriously and put employee’s safety first. The goal is to start these businesses with a minimal number of people necessary economically and safely operate.”

On April 27th, VOSHA developed a minimum level of health and safety training to be completed not later than May 4th by all employees and documented by businesses.

Bill Shouldice has been putting together a team of economic leaders to help chart the path forward. There will be a three-phase approach. He says we are in the first phase now and the second phase will come on May 11th.

“We also understand the stress that Vermont families are under with schools being closed, so the plan includes the ability to work in shifts to help families accommodate their needs”, said Shouldice.

The new programs will require all employees to wear facial coverings and limited visitations to job sites.

Governor Scott also said that early next week, Vermonters can expect additional loosening of restrictions related to family connections and outdoor recreation.

For a full list of health and safety requirements for all businesses click here