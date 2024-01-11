With more than 3,500 Vermonters still without power following a storm that brought heavy winds and precipitation Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, things may get worse before they get better. Vermont Electric Cooperative has already had its hands full from this latest windstorm, but another storm set to hit our region later this week threatens to cause further complications.

30 towns are still experiencing outages from the latest storm with Chittenden and Addison counties seeing the worst of the outages. Vermont Electic Cooperative tripled its crews in anticipation of the response, according to CEO Rebecca Towne. The company has added off-road vehicles as well to help crews get to electrical wires located off main roads.

“Bringing in additional crews is very helpful because then our folks know they have their support and it’s not just all on them,” said Towne, “Also, we’re very diligent in making sure we feed people and have a place to rest before getting back on their system. So although we work 24/7, it’s not the same crews.”

Crews are on the ground in Lyndon, Huntington, Hinesburg, Underhill, and over 25 other towns seeing outages. More than 10,000 customers lost power, and at least 30 electric poles have been damaged according to Towne.

Towne said outages may remain until Friday and crews are working around the clock to restore power to customers. Officials are urging people to stay away from downed power lines and to report any damage they see to electrical poles or wires.