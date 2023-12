Rutland, VT – Three correctional at Marble Valley Correctional Facility were assaulted on Wednesday by what police say what were believed to be bodily fluids.

53-year-old David K. Ricklefs is accused of assaulting officers Brett Zbras, Robert Popeleski, and Michael Carlson. The incident occurred after Ricklefs refused to remove what was covering his cell window. When officers attempted to remove the covering, Ricklefs thew the substance at them. Ricklefs will appear in court in February.