Three people living in an RV with six dogs, a cat and a pet rabbit face cruelty to animal charges after police responded to a report of dogs running loose in a South Burlington parking lot.

Officers arrived at 1184 Shelburne Road just before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and found the inside of the RV coated in urine and feces. Police said so much waste had accumulated that the “integrity” of the vehicle’s floor had been compromised.

Police arrested Chealsi Blouin, 28; Dustin Bloin, 27; and Jakob McElwain, 26.

The cat and pet rabbit, which police said were owned by Dustin Blouin, were found inside the RV. The cat was taken to an emergency veterinarian clinic for immediate medical treatment.

Police said four of the dogs were seized after their owner, Chealsi Blouin, refused to turn them over. Police also had to seize the two dogs owned by McElwain.

The dogs received medical care before being taken to a safe location pending court proceedings.

The three suspects are scheduled to be arraigned in Chittenden Superior Court on December 12.