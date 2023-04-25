SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Three Utica men have pleaded not guilty in connection to a shooting in Saratoga Springs that wounded an off-duty Vermont sheriff’s deputy.

Alexander Colon, Christopher Castillo and Darius Wright are each charged with third-degree attempted assault. Police say the men got into a fight in a bar with Rutland County Sheriff’s Vito Caselnova that spilled out into the street.

According to police, Caselnova showed his weapon and one of the Utica men drew his. Nearby police officers heard the gunfire and, once they arrived on the scene, told the men to drop their guns. When Caselnova allegedly did not comply, police fired several shots.

Caselnova suffered 10 bullet wounds, including one to the chest. His girlfriend’s arm was grazed by a bullet.

Caselnova was indicted in April on charges that include attempted murder and possessing a firearm in a “sensitive location.” He has pleaded not guilty. His trial is slated to begin July 31, 2023.

Colon, Castillo and Wright are scheduled to appear in court on June 6, 2023.