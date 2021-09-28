Three North Country hospitals lose more than 30 healthcare workers due to vaccine mandate

More than 30 healthcare workers from the North Country who neglected to get their Covid-19 vaccine lost their jobs Tuesday.

The state of New York requires the vaccine for those in the healthcare sector. Individuals had until Monday to receive their first dose. If they refused, their contracts were terminated.

This affected 12 employees from Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital (CVPH) in Plattsburgh. Sixteen unvaccinated staff members from Alice Hyde Medical Center in Malone and five from Elizabethtown Community Hospital were also let go.

“I will say losing a single individual, today, in any role in any department has a significant impact to our organization as we are already workforce challenged,” said CVPH Chief Nursing Officer Carrie Howard Canning.

The three hospitals, which are all part of UVM’s Health Network, have nearly 100 individuals who qualify for religious or medical exemptions. One nurse who has her shots doesn’t agree with the mandate. For privacy concerns, she asked to remain anonymous.

“There’s such a shortage of us already, that getting rid of the ones that don’t want to have the vaccine. We’re going to like really bad levels,” she said. “I’m a full time student, too, so I work around like 60-70 hour weeks while going to school too.”

Canning says she was worried the mandate would shut down some departments. But in a media availability Tuesday, she said they managed to fill the gaps and are working to hire more staff.

“We are continuing to actively recruit and onboard traveling staff and key areas so that includes the nursing laboratory respiratory therapy and other areas,” said Canning.

She added, the hospital continues to see more Covid patients, putting departments at or near capacity. The same is true at Alice Hyde Medical Center in Malone.

“We’ve deployed staff to our impacted areas. In fact, at our site last week, we had to close our Intermediate Care Unit and relocate staffing to our ED,” said Tammy Reynolds, Alice Hyde’s Associate Vice President.

Reynolds says she couldn’t answer why some of her colleagues didn’t get vaccinated, but has always encouraged staff members to do so.

“I’m basically a nurse, a scientist and I follow the science so I got vaccinated. I can’t speak to anyone else’s personal preferences,” said Reynolds.

Like her colleague, Canning believes in the state’s vaccine mandate as well. She says staff members are able to get their jobs back as long as they get inoculated.

“Vaccination is a tool that’s helping us as a community move forward. And I do believe it’s the right thing to do,” said Canning.